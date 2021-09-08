Water-Soluble Paints Market Global Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Shares, Regional Sales Outlook, Updated Business Players and Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023

Water Soluble Paints Market – Market Overview

The resins in water gets easily soluble are called water soluble paints. In this types of paints water is used as a dispersal agents for resins which synthesized by polymerization. These paints are eco-friendly in nature and are easier to apply on different applications of building & construction, automotive, and furniture among other industry. It contain most of the solid dissolved in the water based dispersion and rest water miscible organic solvents.

Water soluble paints are driven with major consumption in building and construction industry due excellence of properties like corrosive resistance and glossy properties. However, the growing population, infrastructure development, and ease of availability increases the demand in commercial, residential, and industrial construction applications. The major growth factor of market is comprising from automotive industry due to increase in individual investment power and change in lifestyle.

Water soluble paints is segmented in different product types, such as acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, and epoxy ester. This types of product finds an application in building & construction, automotive, furniture making industry, and others end-use industry. The advancement in the manufacturing technology of water soluble paints boost the market over the forecast period. DowDupont introduced the waterborne acrylic polymer technology for high performance and low VOC industrial coatings. This helped the industry to offer finishing paints in tanks, pipes, bridges, metal buildings, beams, doors, and ceilings. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest market in demand of water soluble paints due to huge investment in building & construction and automotive sectors. Also, the pace in furniture industry expected to fuel the demand of water soluble paints over the forecast period.

Water Soluble Paints Market – Competitive Analysis

Water soluble paints market is competitive and the major players involved in the market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions, product launch, investment in R&D and expansion to attain significant market share and gain sizeable revenue,

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017– The Sherwin-Williams Co. acquired the Valspar Corp. in the U.S. This acquisition helped the company to step-up new strategies and expand its paints & coating business, globally. The development provides world-class brand, wide the product range, increases the overall sales and revenue, multiple technology and innovation. This helped the company to made value added customers.

April 2017- BASF SE and Landa Labs made the long term partnership in Germany. BASF has employed Landa’s nano-pigment technology in easy dispersible ultra-high-transparency pigments under the color & effects business segment. This development helped to provide excellence of color depth in the production of automotive paints & coatings

June 2017– AkzoNobel expand its U.S. based R&D facility in Houston with the investment of USD 3.5 million. The research facility support the company protective coatings, marine coatings, and specialty coatings businesses. This facility of provides the exceptional platform to the company in paints & coating business.

June 2017- PPG made investment of USD 49 million to open its paint & coating manufacturing facility in Russia. This facility has a capacity to produce about 6.6 million gallons of coatings. This facility not only offer paints & coating application for automotive, industrial, packaging, and marine applications but also technical laboratories for better R&D.

August 2017- Axalta Coating Systems acquired Plascoat Systems Limited in Pennsylvania. Plastcoat has expertise in formulation, manufacturing, and applications of thermoplastic polyolefin coatings. This acquisition helped Axalta to build new heights in paints & coatings industry of meet the customer requirement in more with additional benefits.

Key Player:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Nippon Paint Company Limited

PPG Industries Inc.

Rpm International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

asian paints

The Valspar Corporation

Tikkurila Oy

Chenyang Waterborne Paint

Jotun

Sika AG

Intended Audience

Water soluble paints Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of water-soluble paints

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

