World Corporate Training Services Industry: Market Assumptions, Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities, Segmentation by Types, Organizations, Region, Key Players, Trends, Application and Outlook 2018-2025

Global Corporate Training Services Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025:

Global Corporate Training Services Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of e-learning training programs which is cost-effective and also time efficient is the main reason driving the growth in the Global Corporate Training Services Market. However, lack of skilled professionals and concerns associated with the budget of the organization hamper the market growth. The businesses are required to invest extensively in corporate training as it affects the growth of the company. New employees training and skills upgradation of present employees have the significant impact on the organization’s proficiency. Businesses are increasingly implementing cost-effective and innovative methods for their employees’ training. The introduction of e-learning has reduced the working hours of employees and improved the maintenance convenience, storing and updating information efficiently. The e-learning training programs have reduced training expenses and also enables the corporates to have a verity of e-learning solutions in low budgets.

Corporate training modules are often based on skill and are related to the training required for employees according to their need to perform particular jobs or to work with any equipment in a safe, effective and competent manner. The consequence of a corporate training module is that the participant is able to perform the required job effectively as per pre-decided criteria of training. Since, the corporate training provides the essential training to the employees as according to their area of interest and organization’s need in effective ways and in short time duration, thus improving the producing capacity of an organization in reduced time and cost will drive the corporate training market growth in this region.

The regional analysis of Global Corporate Training Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Technical

Non-Technical

By Organization Size:

Small

Medium

Large Scale

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows: Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025 The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include City & Guilds Group, D2L, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft, Wilson Learning Worldwide and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

