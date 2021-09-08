Worldwide Analysis on Air Freshener Market Strategies and CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

The global air freshener market is segmented into product type such Spray, electric air fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air freshens and others (liquid air fresheners, solid air fresheners, crystal bead air fresher). Among these segments, spray is anticipated to flourish in the upcoming year. Air freshener market is inevitable across the globe on the account of rising inclination towards the natural air freshener and growing vogue of aromatherapy gives opportunity to the major air freshener companies to operate in the market.

Global air freshener market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income of the middle class population and rising concern for the air quality has led to demand for air freshener all across the globe. Moreover, the global air freshener market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue of USD 14.2 Dollar by the end of 2024.

In the regional platform, Europe captured the largest market share in overall air freshener market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rise in the disposable income and improving standard of lifestyle are the major factor driving the growth of air freshener market. North America and Asia Pacific air freshener market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Middle East is anticipated to grow at modest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising Disposal Income

Rising disposal income of consumer and growing popularity of aroma therapy in developing nation is expected to showcase a noteworthy growth in the near future. Further, rising standard of living and rapid inclination towards high spending’s of consumer in order to create an ideal atmosphere at workplace or home is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

Air Fresher Eliminates Undesirable Odors

Rising population doesn’t like bad odor capturing them when they enter home or bathroom. Thus, the cosmetic manufacturers are making air fresheners of different fragrance and aroma according to the likes of consumers. This will help eradicating all undesirable odors from your rooms, bathroom and environment.

On 19 February, 2015, P&G, a major air freshener company announced the unstoppable series of air freshener which are long lasting, home and fabric care products. Moreover, on 2nd May, 2015, S.C. Johnson announced the acquisition of Home Brands AS.

In contrast, limited resources can restraint the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, use of substitute products is believed to further dampen the growth of global air fresher market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Air Freshener Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global air freshener market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by customer type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive foam market which includes company profiling of P&G, S.C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej, Henkel, Farcent Enterprise, Handstands, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, California Scents, BlueMagic and many other key players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global air freshener market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

