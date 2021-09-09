Adhesives Testing Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Adhesives Testing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Advanced adhesive material testing for industry applications in aerospace, building, energy, automotive and more. A wide array of materials are used in adhesives – used as a bonding agent for composites, core constructions, plastics, metals and wood – which crucially affects their long-term reliability and durability, and which necessitates stringent testing procedures. These provide assurance against failure which can occur due to incorrect resin or additive selection, inadequate amounts and cures, contamination issues and cross-contamination issues, substrate issues, formulation issues.

In 2017, the global Adhesives Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Adhesives Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Adhesives Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek

NSL Analytical

ADMET

AmetekTest

EAG Laboratories

Instron

Fan Service

LMATS

Impact Analytical

MTS

Mecmesin

Avomeen

Chemsultants International

Atlas

Smithers Pira

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3506366-global-adhesives-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Peel Strength

Tack Strength

Shear Strength

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Electronics

Electrical

Medical

Sports

Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Adhesives Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Adhesives Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3506366-global-adhesives-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Peel Strength

1.4.3 Tack Strength

1.4.4 Shear Strength

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adhesives Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Electrical

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Sports

1.5.7 Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Adhesives Testing Market Size

2.2 Adhesives Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Adhesives Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Adhesives Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Adhesives Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Adhesives Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Adhesives Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Adhesives Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Adhesives Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Adhesives Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Adhesives Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Adhesives Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Adhesives Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Adhesives Testing Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Intertek

12.1.1 Intertek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Intertek Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.2 NSL Analytical

12.2.1 NSL Analytical Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.2.4 NSL Analytical Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 NSL Analytical Recent Development

12.3 ADMET

12.3.1 ADMET Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.3.4 ADMET Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ADMET Recent Development

12.4 AmetekTest

12.4.1 AmetekTest Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.4.4 AmetekTest Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AmetekTest Recent Development

12.5 EAG Laboratories

12.5.1 EAG Laboratories Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.5.4 EAG Laboratories Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 EAG Laboratories Recent Development

12.6 Instron

12.6.1 Instron Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Instron Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Instron Recent Development

12.7 Fan Service

12.7.1 Fan Service Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Fan Service Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fan Service Recent Development

12.8 LMATS

12.8.1 LMATS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.8.4 LMATS Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 LMATS Recent Development

12.9 Impact Analytical

12.9.1 Impact Analytical Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.9.4 Impact Analytical Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Impact Analytical Recent Development

12.10 MTS

12.10.1 MTS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Adhesives Testing Introduction

12.10.4 MTS Revenue in Adhesives Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 MTS Recent Development

12.11 Mecmesin

12.12 Avomeen

12.13 Chemsultants International

12.14 Atlas

12.15 Smithers Pira

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349