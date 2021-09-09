Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Aircraft maintenance is the overhaul, repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft or aircraft component. Maintenance may include such tasks as ensuring compliance with Airworthiness Directives or Service Bulletins.
Different MROs have introduced improvement processes to enhance aircraft efficiency and several are using new technological systems to gain additional upgrades and prepare for the bigger data requirements of next-generation aircraft.
In 2018, the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aar Corporation
Turkish Technik AG
Sabena Technics
Aviation Technical Service
Delta TechOps (delta Corporation ltd)
Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd
Air France Industries
Aeroman
United Technologies Corporation
Mexicana MRO Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine
Line
Base
Component
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Very Large Body Aircraft
Regional Aircraft
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
