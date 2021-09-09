Aircraft Strut Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Circor Aerospace, Inc., Lefiell Manufacturing Co., Wicks Aircraft Supply

Aircraft strut is an important component in the assembly of an aircraft. On a daily basis, the aircraft is increasing traffic with more than one trip covered by an individual aircraft where seamless and risk free aviation takeoff and landing are involved. Landing gear is an important component of an aircraft during landing and take-off in which aircraft struts are used to absorb shock while take-off and landing of the aircrafts. Most of the shock struts are prepared with an axle as part of the lower cylinder to offer installation of the aircraft wheels.

Over the past decade, low-cost carriers have increased their marketplace, and currently they hold significant share accounting more than thirty percent in the commercial aviation market. Low cost carriers (LLC) operators choose single aisle aircraft, as they function on small routes and also have a comparative less profit margin. With the increasing focus on connecting small airports to improve a country’s air network, airlines are procuring regional jets and narrow-body aircraft that are efficient as well as profitable on short haul flights. Of the total 1,600 aircraft provided by Boeing and Airbus together in the previous year, the majority of the aircraft delivered were narrow body aircraft. Moreover, nose landing gear configuration is similar for a wide-body aircraft & narrow-body however, the main landing gear configuration varies. Therefore, it will impact the demand for aircraft strut market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9338

Aircraft Strut Market: Dynamics

Increase in number of orders on new aircraft fabrication is primarily driving the demand for aircraft strut market over the forecast period. Also, launch of new aircraft programs in the Asia-Pacific region will offer new opportunities for the aircraft strut manufacturers to expand in this region. Moreover, replacement of ageing aircraft would further spur the demand for aircraft strut market.

However, norms related to emissions have compelled the manufacturers to use light weight material for the parts of aircrafts. For that purpose, most of the interior parts of aircraft use composite material to make them lightweight. Henceforth, it creates immense challenge for aircraft strut manufacturers to make them light-weight as it will help to achieve fuel economy

Aircraft Strut Market: Regional Outlook

Airbus and Boeing are the two main commercial aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and they are based in the France and United States, respectively. The U.S. aviation market is quite matured market and it currently has the maximum aircraft fleet. Majority of the aircraft assembly is carried out in the France and United States. On the other hand, in terms of new airplane demand, the APAC (Asia-Pacific) market seems to be profitable. As China has recently announced its C919 airplanes in the commercial market and has received over 750 orders, a huge demand for aircraft strut is projected to be generated from this region in the coming years

Aircraft Strut Market: Segmentation

On the basis of aircraft body type, the Aircraft Strut Market can be segmented into:

Small Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

On the basis of operation, the Aircraft Strut Market can be segmented into:

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

On the basis of position of aircraft struts, the Aircraft Strut Market can be segmented into:

Front Wheels

Rear Wheels

On the basis of aircraft strut type, the Aircraft Strut Market can be segmented into:

Rigid Aircraft Struts

Spring Steel Aircraft Struts

Shock Struts

Bungee Cords

On the basis of end use customer, the Aircraft Strut Market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Military

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9338

Aircraft Strut Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Aircraft Strut Market across the globe are: