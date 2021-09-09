Algorithmic Trading Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Algorithmic Trading Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Algorithmic Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Algorithmic Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Virtu Financial
KCG
DRW Trading
Optiver
Tower Research Capital
Flow Traders
Hudson River Trading
Jump Trading
RSJ Algorithmic Trading
Spot Trading
Sun Trading
Tradebot Systems
IMC
Quantlab Financial
Teza Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Investment Banks
Funds
Personal Investors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Algorithmic Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Algorithmic Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
