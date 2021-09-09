Alzheimer’s disease Market 2019 Market Growth 2019, Types, Applications, Supply, Demand, Price, Sale, Revenue and Outlook

A new market study, titled “Alzheimer’s disease – Competitive Landscape and Market, Market Access Potential, Pricing, Pipeline Analysis 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Alzheimer’s disease Market



Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and increases in prevalence exponentially with age, with trends in the United States likely to worsen in ensuing decades.

The economic burden of Alzheimer’s disease is quite high including direct and indirect costs. Indirect costs are the most important costs in early and community-dwelling AD patients. Direct costs increase when the disorder progresses, and the patient is institutionalized, or a formal caregiver is required.

Opportunities:

In AD, the prevalence rate doubles every 5 years and various epidemiological studies have shown the exponential growth of prevalence rate with age, starting from around 1.5-2.5% in the 65-69-year bracket, reaching almost 40% in the 90-94 year age group.1,2 In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) the proportion of people over 65 years is set to increase from 6.8% in 2000 to 16.2% by 2050. Consequently, the prevalence of dementia in 2005 (24 million) is expected to rise to 81 million by 2040, assuming no changes in incidence, mortality and current preventive or curative treatments for these disorders.

