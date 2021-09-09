ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) is intelligence exhibited by machines. In computer science, an ideal “intelligent” machine is a flexible rational agent that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success at some goal. Colloquially, the term “artificial intelligence” is applied when a machine mimics “cognitive” functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as “learning” and “problem solving”.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Artificial intelligence (AI) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476544-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Intel Corporation
General Vision, Inc.
Numenta, Inc.
Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.
Fingenius Limited
Inbenta Technologies, Inc.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Deep Learning
Robotics
Digital Personal Assistant
Querying Method
Natural Language Processing
Context-Aware Processing
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Oil and Gas
Media and Advertising
Retail
Transportation and Automotive
Other
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2476544-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Artificial intelligence (AI) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Deep Learning
1.2.2 Robotics
1.2.3 Digital Personal Assistant
1.2.4 Querying Method
1.2.5 Natural Language Processing
1.2.6 Context-Aware Processing
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 BFSI
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Oil and Gas
1.3.5 Media and Advertising
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.1 Transportation and Automotive
1.3.2 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Google Inc.
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Google Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 IBM Corporation
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 IBM Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Microsoft Corporation
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Nvidia Corporation
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Nvidia Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Intel Corporation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Intel Corporation Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 General Vision, Inc.
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 General Vision, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Numenta, Inc.
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 Numenta, Inc. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Artificial intelligence (AI) Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd. Artificial intelligence (AI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com