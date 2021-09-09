Automated Suturing Devices Market Size 2019| Competitive Analysis, Segmentations, Top Companies, Global Industry Highlights And Forecasts to 2023

Automated Suturing Devices market-Overview

Sutures are sterile surgical instruments used for the closure of surgical incision or wound. Sutures are either automated or manually operated devices. Demand for automated suturing devices is increasing due to an increase in the number of surgeries performed in the hospital, demand of safe closure of surgical site, prevention of hospital acquired infection, and improved quality of healthcare.

There is an increasing demand for automated suturing devices in the market owing to an increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is further stimulated by a technology advancement in surgical devices having applications in various fields of medicine such as dentistry, gynaecology, cardiology, urology, and others.

Key Players in the Automated Suturing Devices market:

Key players in the automated devices market are Ethicon Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), DemeTECH Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Péters Surgical (France), EndoEvolution LLC (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) and Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. (India). The main focus of these players is tapping the market in developing regions across the globe.

Key developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

Ethicon Inc.:

Ethicon Inc. is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, manufacturing surgical sutures and wound closure devices. Enseal X1 is a suturing devices designed for use in open surgical procedures. Harmonic HD 1000 is designed of laparoscopic surgery.

February 2017: Ethicon, Inc. today announced an agreement to acquire Torax Medical, Inc., a private medical device company manufacturing and marketing the LINX Reflux Management System, a novel minimally invasive device for the surgical treatment of GERD. This acquisition will enable the company to offer patients effective alternative to the anatomy-altering laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication surgical procedure. LINX Reflux Management System comprises of interlinked titanium beads with magnetic cores. LINX is currently used by physicians in over 300 hospitals in the U.S. and Europe. This acquisition is a part of strategic approach advancement in innovation and investment in esophageal health.

Braun Melsungen AG: Braun Melsungen AG is a medical and pharmaceutical device company.

Safil parenchyma Set, Securex, Securex are special suture sets offered by the company.

April 2017: B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the launch of new home infusion therapy application that will help healthcare professionals and patients. This app allows infusion therapy nurses to educate the patients to use Easypump at their own homes.

October, 2015: B. Braun Medical Inc., announced that it will the launch its latest advancement in echogenic peripheral nerve block needle technology at American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Annual Meeting at the San Diego Convention Center. The product “Stimuplex Ultra 360” denotes an key advancement in regional anesthesia.

Medtronic plc.:

Founded in 1949, Medtronic plc is a global healthcare solutions company committed to improving the lives of people through their medical technologies, services, and solutions.

October, 2016: Medtronics plc. received an approval for its suite of cardiac rhythm and heart failure devices and leads to be scanned in both 3 and 1.5 Tesla (T) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. This FDA approval will help the company to strengthen its position in MRI machines segment.

December, 2015: Medtronic plc. and Samsung came together in an alliance to accelerate the development of digital health solutions for the millions of people suffering from chronic pain, movement disorders, incontinence, and other conditions who could benefit from neuromodulation therapy. Due to this Medtronics seeks to deliver real-time data to the patients and the physicians so they effectively find the cure for the tracked symptoms.

Boston Scientific Corporation:

Boston Scientific Corporation is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties, including interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, urology and others.

October, 2017: Boston Scientific Corporation announced an agreement to acquire Apama Medical Inc., a privately-held company, developing the Apama Radiofrequency (RF) Balloon Catheter System for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). Through this acuquistion the company desires to invest in the electrophysiology category and to expand the product portfolio of differentiated arrhythmia solutions.

