Beer and Cider BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The BRIC Beer & Cider industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Get a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992268

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the BRIC beer & cider market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the BRIC beer & cider market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC beer & cider market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitors in the BRIC beer & cider market?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the BRIC beer & cider market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the beer & cider industry and had a total market value of $1,42,686.5 million in 2017. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 12% over the 2013-17 period.

– Within the beer & cider industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $75,384.8 million in 2017. This was followed by Brazil, Russia and India with a value of $38,131.4, $20,799.0, and $8,371.3 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the beer & cider industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $95,531.6 million in 2022, followed by Brazil, Russia, India with expected values of $45,468.3, $24,929.3 and $12,902.2 million, respectively.

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992268

Reasons to buy

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC beer & cider market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC beer & cider market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key beer & cider market players’ BRIC operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC beer & cider market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

– Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country