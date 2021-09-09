C4ISR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global C4ISR Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global C4ISR market as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the global C4ISR market, segmenting it based on by application, by platform, by end-user, and regional demand. C4ISR stands for command, control, communication, computers, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The C4ISR system is the mix of robust hardware, and software. The C4ISR systems solve the problem of death rate in the war field by electronics hardware and organic control systems. Development and launch of upgraded technologies by major players present in the market, is also expected to make the C4ISR market more demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes, based on by application, by platform, by end-user. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the C4ISR market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the C4ISR market.

The report provides the size of the C4ISR market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global C4ISR market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The C4ISR market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the C4ISR market, split into regions. Based on application, platform, end-user. The individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for C4ISR market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of C4ISR by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global C4ISR market are Military, Government Agencies, Commercial, Industrial, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Space, and few others likely to be named.

The Global C4ISR market has been segmented into:

Global C4ISR Market: By Application

• Intelligence

• Surveillance & Reconnaissance

• Computers

• Communication

• Command & Control

Global C4ISR Market: By Platform

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

• Space

Global C4ISR Market: By End-User

• Military

• Government Agencies

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Critical Infrastructure

• Commercial Space

Global C4ISR market: By Geography

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF C4ISR MARKET MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 INTELLIGENCE

5.3 SURVEILLANCE & RECONNAISSANCE

5.4 COMPUTERS

5.5 COMMUNICATION

5.6 COMMAND & CONTROL

6 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET, BY PLATFORM

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 LAND

6.3 NAVAL

6.4 AIRBORNE

6.5 SPACE

7 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 MILITARY

7.3 GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

7.4 COMMERCIAL

7.5 INDUSTRIAL

7.6 CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

7.7 COMMERCIAL SPACE

8 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 SPAIN

8.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5 LATIN AMERICA

8.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.5.1.1 DRIVERS

8.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.5.2 BRAZIL

8.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

9 GLOBAL C4ISR MARKET, BY COMPANY

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 BAE SYSTEMS PLC.

9.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.2.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.3 ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD

9.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.3.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.4 GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

9.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.4.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.5 L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

9.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.5.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.6 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

9.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.6.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.6.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.6.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.7 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

9.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

9.7.2 PRODUCTS & SERVICES

9.7.3 KEY STRATEGY

9.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

9.7.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

9.8 ROCKWELL COLLINS, INC.

Continued…….

