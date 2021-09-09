Cage Free Eggs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

ew Study On “2019-2025 Cage Free Eggs Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Cage Free Eggs Industry

The concern for animal welfare has increased significantly in the past decade. With animal organizations setting up and campaigning against poultry and egg manufacturers, many companies are taking up initiatives for farm animal welfare. Cage free eggs market in the Europe region has witnessed significant growth after egg manufacturers have collaborated with animal welfare organizations. It is noticed that the lifestyle of hens affects their health and alters the nutrition status of the eggs. Studies have reported that cage free eggs have larger and deep orange yolks, which are known to have more fatty acid levels but no effect on the levels of cholesterol and are also tastier as compared to the conventional cage laid eggs.

Sensitivity towards animal welfare is relatively high in the Europe market than developing and underdeveloped markets. Despite increased cost of production and maintenance of cage free eggs, big manufacturers are compelled to cater to the demand of retailers. This demand has prompted manufacturers to opt for cage free egg manufacturing rather than conventional caged production. Increasing pressure by the government on manufacturers to switch to the production of cage free eggs is also boosting the growth of the market.

The global Cage Free Eggs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cage Free Eggs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cage Free Eggs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eggland’S Best

Cal Maine Foods

Herbruck’S Poultry Ranch

Rembrandt Enterprises

Rose Acre Farms

Hillandale Farms

Trillium Farm Holdings

Midwest Poultry Services

Hickman’S Family Farms

Sparboe Farms

Weaver Brothers

Kuramochi Sangyo

Granja Agas

Pazo De Vilane

Farm Pride Foods

Avril

The Lakes Free Range Egg

Lintz Hall Farm

Sunny Queen Farms

St Ewe Free Range Eggs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Jumbo

Segment by Application

Store-Based Retailing

Online Retail

