“Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019” is among the latest country specific policy report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist that offers comprehensive information on major policies governing renewable energy market in the country.

The report provides the current and future renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.

The report is built using data and information sourced from industry associations, government websites and statutory bodies. The information is also sourced through other secondary research sources such as industry and trade magazines.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956349

Scope:

The report provides the renewable framework of Canada. Its scope includes —

— Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy in Canada

— Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

— Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy.

Reasons to buy:

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about policy decisions being taken for different renewable energy sources.

— Identify opportunities and challenges in exploiting various renewable technologies.

— Compare the level of support provided to different renewable energy technologies in the country.

— Be ahead of competition by keeping yourself abreast of all the latest policy changes.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956349

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

2 Introduction

2.1 Renewable Energy Policy

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Canada

3.1 Overview

3.2 Federal Programs

3.2.1 New Federal Tax Policy

3.2.2 Federal Incentive Programs

3.2.3 Program of Energy Research and Development

3.2.4 Clean Energy Innovation Program

3.3 Provincial Incentives

3.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island

3.4.1 Renewable Energy Act

3.4.2 Provincial Energy Strategy

3.4.3 Tax exemption

3.4.4 Clean Energy Price Incentive

3.4.5 Net metering

3.4.6 Energy Saving Bonds

3.4.7 Financing options

3.4.8 Energy Audit

3.4.9 10-year Energy Strategy

3.4.10 Climate Change Action Plan 2018–2023

3.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

3.5.1 Manitoba Hydro’s Power Smart Bioenergy Optimization Program-

3.5.2 Climate and Green Plan

3.5.3 Incentives and rebates

3.5.4 Solar Energy Program

3.5.5 Clean Energy Strategy

3.5.6 Residential Earth Power Loan

3.5.7 Regulatory policies

3.5.8 Renewable Energy Tax Credit

3.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

3.6.1 Renewable Energy Targets

3.6.2 Renew Saskatchewan

3.6.3 Incentives and Rebates

3.6.4 Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP)

3.6.5 Net Metering Program

3.6.6 ENERGY STAR loan

3.6.7 Solar or Wind-powered water pump grant for farms

3.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

3.7.1 2030 Energy Strategy

3.7.2 Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

3.7.3 The Alternatives Energy Technology Program (AETP)

3.7.4 The Energy Action Plan

3.7.5 Net Metering

3.7.6 Carbon tax

3.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

3.8.1 Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

3.8.2 Climate Change Strategy

3.8.3 Provincial Energy Strategy

3.8.4 Renewable Electricity Program

3.8.5 Business Energy Savings Program

3.8.6 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

3.8.7 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind

3.8.8 Nine-Point Bioenergy Plan

3.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Foundland and Labrador

3.9.1 2007 Energy Plan

3.9.2 Net Metering

3.9.3 Biogas Electricity Generation Pilot Program

3.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

3.10.1 Clean Energy Act

3.10.2 Hydro Net Metering

3.10.3 Energy Plan: A Vision for Clean Energy Leadership

3.10.4 Climate Change Accountability Act

3.10.5 CleanBC Plan

3.10.6 Carbon pricing

3.10.7 BC Bioenergy Strategy

3.10.8 Financial Incentives for Solar

3.10.9 Innovative Clean Energy Fund

3.10.10 Standing Offer Program

3.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

3.11.1 Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

3.11.2 Energy Strategy 2009

3.11.3 Renewable Energy Standard Regulations, 2007

3.11.4 Business Plan 2018–19

3.11.5 Net Metering

3.11.6 Renewable to Retail Program

3.11.7 Marine Renewable Energy Act

3.11.8 Community Feed-in Tariffs

3.11.9 Solar Energy Programs and Projects

3.11.10 Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)

3.11.11 Community Buildings Pilot Program

3.11.12 Wind Atlas

3.11.13 EnerGuide for New Houses

3.11.14 Commercial and Industrial Custom Program

3.11.15 Small Business Lighting Solutions Program

3.11.16 EcoEnergy Retrofit Incentive for Buildings

3.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

3.12.1 Energy Policy 2030

3.12.2 2018–2023 Action Plan

3.12.3 Climate Change Action Plan, 2013–2020

3.12.4 New Hampshire Interconnection Project

3.12.5 Energy Strategy 2016–2025

3.12.6 Net Metering

3.12.7 Wind Farm Construction on Public Land

3.12.8 Wind Farm Construction on Private Land

3.12.9 Renoclimat and Novoclimat Program

3.12.10 RénoVert Tax Credit

3.12.11 Hydro Grants

3.12.12 Tax Credit for Ethanol Production

3.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

3.13.1 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Renewable Energy Sources

3.13.2 Industrial Electricity Incentive Program

3.13.3 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

3.13.4 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind

3.13.5 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Geothermal

3.13.6 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower

3.13.7 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy

4 Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/canada-renewable-energy-policy-handbook-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]