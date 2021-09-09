Cloud Backup and Recovery Software Market Study for Segments, Competitive Landscape, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Backup and Recovery Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.44% from 539 million $ in 2014 to 650 million $ in 2017, Analysts believe that in the next few years, Cloud Backup and Recovery Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Cloud Backup and Recovery Software will reach 910 million $.

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio Inc.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

—Product Type Segmentation

Private

Public

Hybrid

—Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

