Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service Market Analysis, Growth Projections, Industry Drivers, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2023
Mobile Backend as a Service / Cloud backend as a service (Baas) is also known as Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS) which provide mobile applications with access to the servers, database, storage, and other resources they need to run.
MBaaS assist the organization in reducing the cost into development, to get the market faster, developing the app for multiple platform, collaborating the MBaaS platform across various team.
Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Consumer
- Enterprise
- Segmentation by application:
- Banking, retail
- Educational
- Public sector
- Healthcare
- Research & Analysts
- Media
- ITes
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Kony
- CloudMine Anypresence
- Appcelerator
- Kii
- Applicasa
- io
- Sencha
- AnyPresence
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.