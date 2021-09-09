Commercial Auto Insurance Market 2019, by Allianz, AXA, Assicurazioni Generali, Allstate, Zurich, Munich Re, Prudential
Commercial auto insurance is liability and physical damage protection for vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans, that are used for business.
In 2018, the global Commercial Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Assicurazioni Generali
Allstate
American International Group
Berkshire Hathaway Homestate
Zurich Insurance Group
Munich Re
Prudential
China Life Insurance Group
GEICO
Travelers Insurance
State Farm
Liberty Mutual
Erie Insurance
PingAn
PICC
PCPIC
Nippon Life Insurance Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Liability Car Insurance
Physical Damage Car Insurance
Rental Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Cars
Truck
SUVs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
