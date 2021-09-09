Commercial Paper Bags Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Commercial Paper Bags Market: An Overview

Commercial paper bags are primarily used in the retail sector as they offer superior tensile strength and are light weight as well as cost effective. Other than this, commercial paper sacks are easily printable. With the rising demand for visually communicative packaging among the brand owners, commercial paper bags have gained traction in the past few years. Manufacturers are going extra mile and focusing on enhancing the aesthetic appeal so that the consumer can associate with the product.

Commercial Paper Bags Market: Dynamics

The global commercial paper bags market is expected to be majorly driven by the high demand generated from retail sector. Commercial paper bags are light in weight, easy to carry and are reusable. This has been registered as a key factor for their adoption by consumers. Other than retail, commercial paper bags are also used extensively in the building & construction industry especially for heavy-duty applications. The impact is expected to be more intense in regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. In the Asia-Pacific region, there has been a substantial growth in the number of real estate and infrastructure development projects in the past few decades. This is expected to bolster the demand for commercial paper sacks in the coming years.

Also, switching to paper-based packaging has led to better recycling rate. Most consumers are adopting paper-based sacks over plastic ones as are a sustainable alternative of their counterparts. Additionally, commercial paper bags are environment-friendly and can be 100% recycled. The stringent regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies against the usage of plastic bags is also expected to drive the growth of the global commercial paper bags market during the period of forecast.

Manufacturers are focused on expanding their portfolios to better meet the escalating demand from end users. Moreover, it is observed that manufacturers operating in the global commercial paper bags market are focusing on innovating products by differentiating their features from other market players. Companies are designing commercial paper bags which offer some added advantages such as temperature-controlled packaging paper bags, to the consumers. For instance,

Mondi Group entered into a partnership with iFoodbag AB, a Swedish start-up company, to develop a temperature controlled paper packaging product. Introduction of the temperature-controlled paper bag opens up new horizons in the online shopping platform.

Commercial Paper Bags Market: Segmentation

Globally, the commercial paper bags market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, and end-uses

On the basis of product type, the commercial paper bags market has been segmented as follows

Sewn open mouth bags, Pinched bottom open bags,, Pasted valve bags,, Pasted open mouth bags & Flat bottom bags

On the basis of material type, the commercial paper bags market has been segmented as follows

Brown Kraft & White Kraft

On the basis of thickness, the commercial paper bags market has been segmented as follows

1 ply, 2 ply, 3 ply & greater than 3 ply

On the basis of end-uses, the commercial paper bags market has been segmented as follows

Agricultural & allied industries, Building & construction, Food & beverage, Retail, Chemical industry & Others

Commercial Paper Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global commercial paper bags market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. The countries of MEA are expected to represent growth opportunities for commercial paper bags market owing to its applications in building & construction sector. In the APEJ region, the retail sector is booming and is expected to propel the demand for the commercial paper bags in the region. Changing consumer spending pattern has resulted into high expenditure on packaged goods, which will buttress the demand for commercial paper bags in the region.

Commercial Paper Bags Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global commercial paper bags market are Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Essentra Plc., Novolex Holdings, Inc., Mondi Group plc, International Paper Company, United Bags, Inc., El Dorado Packaging, Inc., and Langston Companies, Inc. among others.