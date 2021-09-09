Construction Textile Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025 | Future Market Insights

Textiles are utilized in many ways in construction industry, both for permanent as well as temporary purposes. Bridges, tunnels, roads and dams are some common applications where construction textiles are used. These textile offer excellent combination of characteristics such as strength, resilience, lightness, resistance to chemicals, resistance to pollutants in the air etc. Tents, awnings and marquees are some obvious temporary construction applications of construction textile. Furthermore, construction textiles are frequently used for hoardings, signages, awnings, canopies and roofing material.

Global Construction TextileMarket: Drivers & Restraints

Expanding infrastructure across the world and demand for innovation is foreseen to drive the demand for construction textile during the forecast period. Growing consumption of construction textile for various applications such soil sealing, ground stabilization, construction of paved and unpaved roads, green roofs and many more, is poised to propel the demand for construction textile over the forecast period. On other hand, construction textiles are prone to installation damage and their reliability is uncertain which might hamper the growth of the construction textile market. In order to overcome such problems manufacturers are now focusing towards the production of durable, reliable and quality construction textiles.

Global Construction TextileMarket: Segmentation

The global construction textile market is segment on the basis of material used, application and geography.

On the basis of material used in construction textile, the global construction textile market is classified into four segments

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

On the basis applications, the global construction textile market is classified into four segments

Architectural membranes

Scaffolding Nets

Hoardings and Signages

Awnings and canopies

Roads and Dams

Others

Global Construction TextileMarket: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global construction textile market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia pacific dominated the global construction textile market in terms of market revenue followed by North America region and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during 2015-2025, compared to that of the other regions. In addition, the growing infrastructure activities and evolving rules and regulations of government are expected to boost the construction textile market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Construction TextileMarket: Market Players

The Key players operating in global construction textile market are Royal Tencate NV (The Netherlands), Gundle/ SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) (U.S.), Low & Bonar PLC (U.K.) and Fibertex Nonwoven A/S (Denmark).