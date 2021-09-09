CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Customer engagement software is broadly defined as software that manages customer communications and interactions throughout a variety of channels and touchpoints. True customer engagement software encompasses the full span of customer interactions, guiding current and potential customers through their journey.

This report focuses on the global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce.com

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Avaya

Calabrio

Genesys

Astute Solutions

Zendesk

Doxim

Intercom

Medallia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

