Dosimeter Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The global dosimeters industry mainly concentrates in United States, Europe, Japan and China. The global leading players in this market are Landauer, Mirion Technologies, ATOMTEX and Aloka, which accounts for 34.62 % of total production value. In United States the market leaders are Landauer, Mirion Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dosimeter market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dosimeter business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

TLD Dosimeters

OSL Dosimeters

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Nuclear Power Plant

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Dosimeter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dosimeter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dosimeter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years002E

To analyze the Dosimeter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dosimeter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

