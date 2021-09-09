Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software is a new type of endpoint security software to detect, investigate, and remove any malicious software that penetrates a network’s devices.

In 2017, the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FireEye

Carbon Black

Guidance

Cybereason

Symantec

RSA

Webroot

McAfee

Sophos

VIPRE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

