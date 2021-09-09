Epoxy Encapsulation Material Market 2018-2028 by Manufacturers- Hysol Huawei Electronics, Hitachi Chemical, Eternal Materials & Others

Epoxy encapsulation material is an epoxy resin used as a semiconductor encapsulate. It finds applications in numerous products where semiconductors are used and employed, such as consumer home appliances, including refrigerators, television sets, vehicles and mobile phones, among others. With major economies moving towards digitalization, developments are being witnessed in the field of IT infrastructure. To match this progress, development of electronic products is picking pace, thereby creating demand for epoxy capsulation materials.

Epoxy Encapsulation is the method of fabricating electronic components with the help of epoxy encapsulation material i.e. epoxy resin, to enhance the physical properties of the electronic material used. In the commercial market-place, numerous resins or materials are available for the encapsulation process. Of this, the epoxy encapsulation material is the most adopted one. As the demand for mechanical safeguarding of electrical components, such as insulated PCBs (Printed circuit boards), continues to grow, manufacturers and suppliers are seeking effective solutions for encapsulation of electronic devices and thus, epoxy encapsulation materials are gaining traction. Also, substantial environmental challenges, such as vibration, moisture, general contamination and thermal or physical shock, have the ability to negatively affect the working of printed circuit boards and electronic components. Growing demand for shielding printed circuit boards has created demand-space for epoxy encapsulation materials globally. Application of epoxy encapsulation material protects the entire device from extreme atmospheric conditions through the formation of a widespread barrier.

Epoxy encapsulation material Market: Dynamics

In the past few years, the demand for epoxy encapsulation materials for semiconductor encapsulation has been quite high and with developments and innovations being witnessed in the semiconductor industry, the demand for epoxy encapsulation materials will remain high in the coming years. With prompt expansion in the semiconductor industry, need for PCBs in domestic, military, industrial and automotive products continues to increase. Mounting need to confirm the reliability of critical devices has molded the manufacturers to go for superior shielding solutions, such as epoxy encapsulation materials. Moreover, a rising number of possible requirements in the space of the LED products will further be expected to rev up the need for epoxy encapsulation material in the electronics industry. However, the special screening process for epoxy encapsulation material increases the overall cost, which is a major stumbling block in the full-scale adoption of epoxy encapsulation materials.

Epoxy encapsulation material Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the epoxy encapsulation material market has been segmented as:

Normal epoxy encapsulation material

Green epoxy encapsulation material

On the basis of grade, the epoxy encapsulation material market has been segmented as:

Standard grade epoxy encapsulation material

High thermal conductivity grade epoxy encapsulation material

Low stress grade epoxy encapsulation material

Conditioning wax grade epoxy encapsulation material

On the basis of application, the epoxy encapsulation material market has been segmented as:

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components Printed Circuit Boards Prepags Copper Clad Laminates



On the basis of end-use, the epoxy encapsulation material market has been segmented as:

Electronics & Electrical Component

Automotive component

Telecommunication Component

Others

Epoxy encapsulation material Market: Regional Trends

Countries present in the eastern part of the globe are pegged to be prominent countries in the epoxy encapsulation material market in terms of sales and consumption. China, ASEAN, South Korea and India are rapidly adopting novel technologies in electronic fabrication industry, which is creating substantial demand space for epoxy encapsulation materials.

Developed regions, which include the United States and Western Europe, are considered to be matured regions in the global epoxy encapsulation material market. Countries in Western Europe & North America provide a substantial base for electronic component manufacturing and will exhibit substantial consumption potential for epoxy encapsulation materials. Currently, LA, MEA & Eastern European regions are witnessing low consumption of epoxy encapsulation material. However, they are anticipated to develop as high growth avenues during the latter half of the assessment period. Moreover, these regions are seen as key production hubs for epoxy encapsulation materials because of low-interest rates & labor cost in the region.

Epoxy encapsulation material Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value of the global epoxy encapsulation material market chain are: