Flexible Packaging for Baby Food 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.74% and Forecast to 2022
Flexible packaging market for baby food is of different types like stand-up pouches and thin-walled containers. Stand up pouches can extend shelf life of baby food significantly and will witness several applications during the forecast period. The flexible packaging market for baby food consists of several regional and international players. Most vendors in this market are increasingly concentrating on expanding their presence in developing countries such as India. Also, the key vendors are offering a wide range of features in their packaging techniques to attract baby food manufacturing brands.
The analysts forecast the global flexible packaging market for baby food to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flexible packaging market for baby food for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flexible packaging market for baby food.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis Company
• Mondi Group
• Sealed Air
• Sonoco Products Company
Other prominent vendors
• Ampac Holding LLC
• Berry Global
• DuPont
Market driver
• Growing popularity of pouch packaging
Market trend
• Shift to infant milk formula
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Milk formula – Market size and forecast 2017 -2022
• Other baby food – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
• Customer landscape
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of biodegradable plastics
• Shift to infant milk formula
• Consumer demand for convenience
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Amcor
• Bemis Company
• Mondi Group
• Sealed Air
• Sonoco Products Company
..…..Continued
