Flourishing Automotive Sector To Shape Automotive Relays Market

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Automotive Relays Market(by Product Type: PCB Relays and Plug-in Relays; By Application: Power Train, Body & Chassis, Lighting & Security and Infotainment Systems; By Vehicle Type: Conventional Fuel Vehicles and Electric Vehicles) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the automotive relays market was valued US$ 13.43 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Advancement in electric cars along with automotive industry achieved significant growth after attaining stability from 2008 and 2011 economic crisis. In 2017, approximately 79 Mn passenger cars were sold and the number is projected to cross 81 Mn mark in 2018 out which 2 Mn cars are expected to be electric. With automotive sector crossing new milestones, industries associated with the sector such as OEM and aftermarket parts market are also witnessing momentous growth and evidencing further growth in coming years. Automotive relay market is one such market greatly benefited by the surge in demand for automobiles across the globe. The component was not a part of standard automobile earlier, however, modern-day automobiles are sophisticated & complex machines and automotive relays have become an indispensable part of an automobile. Several automobile relays are used in a single vehicle catering different electric circuits for powertrain, body & chassis, lighting & security and infotainment systems among others. Consequently, flourishing automotive industry acts as a catalyst for bolstering the growth of automotive relays market.

Trends such as intelligent cars, electric cars, and driver assistance require a completely new breed of automotive relays. Perpetual development in manufacturing processes and advanced sensor technology expedited the performance of automotive relays making them suitable for ultra-modern automobiles. Asia Pacific is home to several automotive giants including Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Suzuki, and Mitsubishi among others. Flourishing automotive industry Asia pacific propose unmatched growth opportunities to automotive OEMs and other adjacent industries. Companies from all over the world are keen to participate and grab the business opportunities offered by this region. Thus, Asia Pacific emerged as a leader in global automotive relays market and projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Insights:

Automotive relay market is one of the most fragmented markets in overall OEM industry. Several international, as well as local automotive relay manufacturers, compete with each other to claim their market share in this highly competitive market. These companies often adopt strategies such as technological innovations and long-term partnership with major automotive manufacturers to provide automotive relays in order to maintain their market positions. Few of the major automotive relay manufacturers includes ABB Group, American Zettler, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Eaton Corporation plc, Fujitsu Limited, Good Sky Electric Co., Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA), IDEC Corporation, NEC Corporation, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and TE Connectivity Ltd. among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

Latest trends in automotive relays market and growth opportunities for automotive relay manufacturers

Growth in electric and hybrid vehicles promoting the automotive relays market

Different range of products offered by leading manufacturers for different vehicle type and class

Largest and fastest growing segments in terms of product type, applications, and vehicle type

Prominent geographical regions/ countries for the automotive relays market

Positive and negative effects of government policies and regulation on market value for automotive relays market

