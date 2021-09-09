Garbage Truck Bodies Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report Title on “Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market” this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trend, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2024. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3146681

Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, junk truck, dumpster, bin wagon, dustbin lorry, bin lorry or bin van elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.

Major manufacturers of garbage trucks include Mack and Autocar Trucks. Major manufacturers of garbage truck bodies (not the truck itself) include McNeilus, and Heil, Kirchhoff Group, New Way.

With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology. Considering that garbage collection vehicles are a noteworthy investment, the need for inculcation of high-end features among end-users is surging. Attributed to this, manufacturers are increasingly discovering new ways for extending the life as well as imbibe additional features such as real time monitoring, addition of various novel equipment for collection of waste from streets, and segregation of waste. Moreover, dynamics such as growing awareness for proper waste disposal facilities are expected to propel the demand, especially in emerging economies such as India, ASEAN countries, and those in other parts of Asia.

Increasing adoption of garbage collection trucks to be witnessed in North America in the coming years

Burgeoning industrialization in urban regions ominously contributes to substantial amounts of waste generated by various sectors. For instance, large industrial base in North America is leading to increasing rate of waste generation in the country. Several manufacturing industries such as automotive, chemical, food and beverage, construction, and others generate huge amounts of liquid and solid waste. According to a recent estimate, approximately 7.6 billion tons of industrial solid waste is generated and disposed of in American industrial facilities.

After evaluating the sternness of the problems arising due to untreated disposal of solid waste and effluents, state governments and EPA (The United States Environmental Protection Agency) have issued a voluntary instruction for industrial waste management. Garbage trucks constitute an important part of industrial waste management systems. Furthermore, technological advancements in the development of garbage collection bodies so as to advance their operating efficiency is a core factor responsible for their increasing adoption for industrial purposes, which is a core facet fueling the demand for garbage collection trucks during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Garbage Truck Bodies market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2837.1 million by 2024, from US$ 2391.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Garbage Truck Bodies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Garbage Truck Bodies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Garbage Truck Bodies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Heil Co

Kirchhoff Group

McNeilus

New Way

Labrie

EZ Pack

Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc

Haul-All Equipment

Curbtender

Pak-Mor

Fujian Longma sanitation

Cheng Li

ZOOMLION

Cnhtc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Garbage Truck Bodies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Garbage Truck Bodies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Garbage Truck Bodies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garbage Truck Bodies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Garbage Truck Bodies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3146681

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]