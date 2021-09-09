Glass Liquor Bottles Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

Global Glass Liquor Bottles Market: Overview

Glass liquor bottles provide eye-catching look on the retail shelves that draw customers. Wide variety of glass liquor bottles offer unique style, high-end antique, ornamental and classy industrial standards to the alcoholic beverage. Liquor and other distilled spirits are packaged in the glass liquor bottles to increase its consumer appeal. Nowadays the packaging design is a major factor driving the growth for any particular product and so is applicable for liquor. There are many unique glass liquor bottles in the market and a number of breweries and distilleries across the globe are focusing on revamping their packaging design to stand out from the crow. Consumers prefer glass liquor bottles made from glass as the bottles provide a great display on the shelf.

The more unattractive the glass liquor bottles, the less likely people are to purchase it. Glass liquor bottles manufacturers offer a wide variety of bottle shapes, value-added decoration options and multiple color alternatives. Manufactures offer glass liquor bottles with infinite customization options including, acid-etching, engraving, hot stamping, applied ceramic labeling (ACL), screen printing, shrink sleeves, pressure-sensitive labeling, spray coating, etc. A glass liquor bottles preserves the freshness, taste and quality of the content and hence is perfect for storing beers and spirits of all kinds. The thoughtfully crafted designs on the glass liquor bottles are truly the intersection of form and function – large label panels for branding, long necks to ease bartender pouring, and the standard bar-top finishes the consumer’s expectations.

According to FMI analysis 73% of glass bottles produced contain alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, and liquor. Considering ways to augment the sustainability of packaging, a prime goal must be to make wise use of material resources that are recyclable at the end of their useful life in industrial or biological cycles. Shipments of glass liquor bottles for beer and other distilled spirit containers have increased in the past few years. Beer remains the largest consumed alcoholic beverage representing over 50% of share in the market. Glass liquor bottles with new designs, long neck and sleek stature are gaining traction between the consumers. The clear glass liquor bottles provide great product visibility, easily highlighting the premium spirits such as vodka, rum, or other distilled liquors. Mini glass liquor bottles are available in a simple flask or woozy bottle style, for easy incorporation into the product lines.

Sales of premium and super premium spirits is driven by the trend of cocktails, resulting in the rise in demand for glass liquor bottles across the world. Glass liquor bottles with thick bases, decoration and embossing work together with label designs present a harmonized and high-quality image that offers shelf presence and can best convey the brand. Glass packaging is helping brands rise to top-of-mind. Glass liquor bottles design attributes and innovation offer exceptional product differentiation for wine and spirits brands. However, the NOLO trend (No alcohol/Low alcohol) is expected to hamper the growth of spirits, thereby decreasing the demand for glass liquor bottles.

Global Glass Liquor Bottles Market: Segmentation

Global Glass liquor bottles market is segmented on the basis of glass type:

Clear Glass, Cosmetic Flint Glass, Flint Glass & Super Flint Glass

Global Glass liquor bottles market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Up to 180 ml, 180 ml – 500 ml, 500 ml – 750 ml & 750 ml and above

Global Glass liquor bottles market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Beer, Spirits, Ciders & Other Alcoholic Beverages

Global Glass Liquor Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

The glass liquor bottles market in the developed countries such as the US and Germany is likely to be stable during the forecast period. However, the demand for low calorie alcohol and less consumption of alcohol is expected to hamper the glass liquor bottles market in the US, UK and Germany. The demand for glass liquor bottles to increase in China and Japan due to the popularity of premium whiskeys and beer brands. High consumption of beer in India to drive the glass liquor bottles during the forecast period. The USA is estimated to register the highest share of global glass liquor bottles market during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers

The Cary Company, Saverglass, Owens-Illinois, Arglass, Ardagh Group, Hiking Glass, SKS Botlle & Packaging, Inc., Saxco International, United Bottles & Packaging & Rockwood & Hines Group