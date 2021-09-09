Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Artificial Intelligence Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

The AI market is entering a dynamic phase of growth where adoption in the enterprise sector continues unabated, but there are questions emerging within research and academic circles about whether the technologies fueling the AI revolution, particularly deep learning, might be hitting a bottleneck. The recent controversy surrounding Facebook and data privacy, AI safety and explainability with Uber’s self-driving car fatality, or questions about authenticity and the power of generative algorithms to create fake images and video, are all issues that highlight the risks and challenges facing AI in 2018. The challenges are to be expected as we move from a hype phase into a reality phase as part of the cycle of AI market development. Tractica sees these challenges as part of the maturity curve for AI, where the next few years will see a sobering of expectations, while the momentum around use cases and applications continues to build.

This growth is evidenced in Tractica’s most recent update to the firm’s AI market forecasts model, which is built upon a taxonomy of 294 real-world use cases for AI, distributed across 30 different industry sectors. Compared to 6 months ago, Tractica sees continued growth in use cases, adding 28 new use cases in this iteration of the model. Telecommunications, consumer (internet services), advertising, healthcare, automotive, and retail are some of the big industry verticals that will lead in AI adoption.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2499177

The key players covered in this study

Bitcoin Blockchain

Ethereum

Blockchain Technologies

Factom

Chain

IBM

Microsoft

ConsenSys

Earn

Filament

Slock.IT

Gem

Everledger

Xapo

Abra

Hyperledger Project

R3

Digital Asset Holdings

Ripple

Visa

Barclays

Overstock

Additional Industry Participants

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AI Technologies

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Machine Reasoning

Strong AI

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications

Internet Services

Advertising

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2499177

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]