Global Automotive Roof Rack Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Introduction

The automotive roof rack refers to a roof carrier, which is being used for carrying heavy objects for transportation with the objective of reducing the boot space for the occupant. Various types of roof racks can be installed at the roof of the car, depending on the needs of the consumer. They are useful for carrying heavy luggages of the passengers. The passengers can easily transport their of luggage without reducing the boot space for the customers.

Automotive Roof Rack Market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major driving factors such as increase in tourism, boom in the production of automobiles, and the limited availability of boot space in the cars. The global Automotive Roof Rack Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of automotive roof rack market include Thule Group (Sweden), Magna International, Inc.(Ontario), VDL Hapro bv (Netherlands), MINTH Group Limited(China), Cruzber S.A (Spain), Atera GmbH (Germany), Rhino-Rack (U.S.), BOSAL (Belgium), JAC Products (U.S.), and Yakima Products Inc. ( U.S.).

Key Findings

> On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Roof Mount, Raised Rail, Gutter and Others. Raised rail is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.69 % during the forecast period.

> On the basis of material, the market is segmented as Aluminum Alloy, Composite Plastic and Others. Aluminum Alloy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.87 % during the forecast period.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented as passenger car and commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.82 % during the forecast period.

> North America dominated the global Automotive Roof Rack Market with 48.09 % of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89 % during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.89 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 716.2 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

