Global Car Door Latch Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

A door latch system for an automotive vehicle uses a push-pull cable linked to a lock cylinder and to a latch to move the latch assembly into the locked position while simultaneously blocking the latches lock/unlock lever from moving into the unlocked position.

Global Car Door Latch Application segment consists of Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. Passenger Car segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 90% in 2018. In 2018, the Passenger Car segment was estimated to be sales at 664 M Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

Global Car Door Latch Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Car Door Latch in global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and etc. China is the dominant market in the global Car Door Latch market in terms of value. The China Car Door Latch market was estimated to be valued at 1393 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

The Car Door Latch market was valued at 4847.5 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6101 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Door Latch.

This report focuses on the global Car Door Latch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Door Latch development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kiekert

Mitsui Kinzoku

Inteva

Aisin

Magna International

Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh

VAST

U-Shin

ANSEI CORPORATION

Honda Lock (Guangdong)

Shivani Locks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Side Door Latch

Back Door Latch

Trunk Latch

Hood Latch

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Door Latch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Door Latch development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Door Latch are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

