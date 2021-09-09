Global Cloud Database Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 59.3% in the Forecasted Period of 2018-2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Database market for 2018-2023.
A cloud database is a database that typically runs on a cloud computing platform, access to it is provided as a service.
Database services take care of scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user.
Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Database will register a 59.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 124900 million by 2023, from US$ 7630 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Database market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Database Application Builder
Data Scaling and Replication
Database Encryption
Others
Segmentation by application:
Small and Medium Business
Large Enterprises
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Database market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Cloud Database market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Database players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Database with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Database submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.