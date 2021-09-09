Global Cloud Database Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 59.3% in the Forecasted Period of 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Database market for 2018-2023.

A cloud database is a database that typically runs on a cloud computing platform, access to it is provided as a service.

Database services take care of scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user.

Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Database will register a 59.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 124900 million by 2023, from US$ 7630 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Database market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Database Application Builder

Data Scaling and Replication

Database Encryption

Others

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Amazon

Oracle Corporation

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Salesforce.Com

Rackspace

SAP AG

Century Link Inc.

CSC (Computer Science Corporation)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Database market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Database market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Database players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Database with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Database submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.