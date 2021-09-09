Global Composite Slate Roofing Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Composite Slate Roofing Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction:

Composite slate roofing is usually made from plastic or rubber, or a combination of both. Some roofing manufacturers use recycled materials, while others use virgin resins. It is also called synthetic slate roofing. Rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technology are the key factors that drive the growth of the market. A wide range of roofing materials is available depending upon structural, performance, aesthetic and economic reasons. In recent years, roof designs have transformed into an architectural trademark which apart from being environment friendly is also aesthetically attractive, structurally sound and reasonably priced. Whereas, composite slate roofing market has various constraints that hinder the growth of the market such as availability of other alternatives and economic slowdown.

Synthetic slate (or composite slate) roofing can be a great alternative to natural slate and has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that composite slate roofing market are about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising construction activities has also been a growth momentum which means more demand for these roofing market. Composite slate roofing market analysis has been done in the report on the basis of various segmentations which includes various segments such as Shingles, Tiles and Shake. On the basis of Application, Residential and Non-Residential.

Key Players

DaVinci Roofscapes, LLC (U.S.), Ply Gem Roofing (U.S.), CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.), Enviroshake Quality Engineered Roofing (Canada), EcoStar LLC. (U.S.), Moderne Slate Roofing Systems (U.S.), Baker Roofing Company (U.S.), Colorado Roofing Contractors, LLC (U.S.), Inspire Roofing Products (U.S.) and Brava Roof Tile (U.S.) others.

Objective of Global Composite slate roofing Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global composite slate roofing market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

> High growth geographies and countries were identified

> Regional and country specific demand and forecast for global composite slate roofing were studied

> Key segments covered in the report are: type, application and region

> Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

> For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

> Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

> Manufactures

> Raw materials suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research institute & education institute

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> Global Composite slate roofing market is expected to reach USD 3438.1 million by 2023.

>By type, Shingles segment dominate the global composite slate roofing market with share of 67.42% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 4.23% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By application, Residential segment dominate the global composite slate roofing market with share of 67.48% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 4.15 % CAGR during the forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been projected to have the largest market share in global composite slate roofing market followed by Europe.

Regional and country analysis of global Composite slate roofing market estimation and forecast

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the largest as well as the fastest growing region. Rising infrastructure development activities such as construction and rising demand for efficient roofing systems helps to grow the market of composite slate roofing market. The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world due to continuous population growth and gradual increase in industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructures of the region. China is leading the Asia-Pacific roofing market. It is followed by Japan, India and Australia.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

