Global Database Platform as a Service Market: Economic Indicators, Segmentation by Application, Product, Types, Technology, Drivers, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Policies and Outlook to 2023

A database platform as a service (dbPaaS) is any database management system (DBMS) or data store engineered as a scalable, elastic, multitenant subscription service with a degree of self-service. It is offered and supported by a cloud service provider (CSP) or a third-party software vendor on CSP infrastructure. Direct access to system services, such as the operating system and storage software, is not allowed. According to this study, over the next five years the Database Platform as a Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Database Platform as a Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Database Platform as a Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Database Platform as a Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Public Cloud Service

Private Service

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Google

Snowflake Computing

Salesforce

Alibaba Cloud

Database Labs

Teradata

SAP

Instaclustr

EnterpriseOB

IBM

MLab In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

