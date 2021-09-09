Global Electric Pruning Shears Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electric Pruning Shears Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Electric Pruning Shears are a type of scissors for use on plants. They are strong enough to prune hard branches of trees and shrubs, sometimes up to two centimeters thick. They are used in gardening, arboriculture, farming, flower arranging, and nature conservation, where fine-scale habitat management is required.

In the last several years, global market of Electric Pruning Shears developed stable, with an average growth rate of 3.59%. In 2018, global revenue of Electric Pruning Shears is nearly 50.03 M USD; the actual production is about 54.33 K Unit.

The classification of Electric Pruning Shears includes Cordless Power and Chargable Power. The proportion of Cordless Power in 2018 is about 82.62%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2013 to 2018.

Electric Pruning Shears is widely used in Vineyard, Fruit Grower and Ladscaping field. The most proportion of Electric Pruning Shears is in Vineyard field, and the proportion in 2018 is 70.64%.

The Electric Pruning Shears market was valued at 50 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 61 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Pruning Shears.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Pruning Shears market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Infaco

Pellenc

Felco

Jacto

Grupo Sanz

STIHL

VOLPI DAVIDE and LUIGI

AIMA Srl

Lisam

Zenport Industries

KUKER DI F.LLI FAZZINI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cordless Power

Chargable Power

Market segment by Application, split into

Vineyard

Fruit grower

Ladscaping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Pruning Shears status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Pruning Shears development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Pruning Shears are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

