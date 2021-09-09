Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2023
An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO). According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Data Capture Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Request for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506
In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Data Capture Software business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Capture Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
- This study considers the Electronic Data Capture Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
- Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Biotech Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
Others
Enquire before Buying the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506/
- This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
- The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)
Dacima Software
OpenClinica LLC
Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)
Fortress Medical Systems
Forte Research Systems
Formedix
Phoenix Software International
ArisGlobal LLC
Castor EDC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase this Report from: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506/
- Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Capture Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Electronic Data Capture Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Capture Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electronic Data Capture Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Electronic Data Capture Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.