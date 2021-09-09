Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2023

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO). According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Data Capture Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Data Capture Software business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Capture Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

  • This study considers the Electronic Data Capture Software value generated from the sales of the following segments: 

  • Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
    Cloud-Based
    Web-Based
  • Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Biotech Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
Others

  • This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
    Americas
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Brazil
    APAC
    China
    Japan
    Korea
    Southeast Asia
    India
    Australia
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Russia
    Spain
    Middle East & Africa
    Egypt
    South Africa
    Israel
    Turkey
    GCC Countries
  • The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
    Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)
    Dacima Software
    OpenClinica LLC
    Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)
    Fortress Medical Systems
    Forte Research Systems
    Formedix
    Phoenix Software International
    ArisGlobal LLC
    Castor EDC

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

  • Research objectives
    To study and analyze the global Electronic Data Capture Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
    To understand the structure of Electronic Data Capture Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
    Focuses on the key global Electronic Data Capture Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    To analyze the Electronic Data Capture Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    To project the size of Electronic Data Capture Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
