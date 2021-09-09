Global Energy Storage Systems Market: Industry Scope, Size, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Policies and Forecast 2018-2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Energy Storage Systems market for 2018-2023. The key roles played by energy storage systems in power grids include time shifting to manage peak loads, providing power quality by aiding in frequency regulation, mitigating power congestion on grids, and supplying power uniformly in distributed generation. They are also used as a primary power source in electric vehicles. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Energy Storage Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Energy Storage Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
- Segmentation by product type:
Type I
Lithium-Ion battery
Sodium Sulfur (NaS) battery
Flow battery
Other
- Segmentation by application:
Transportation
Grid Storage
- We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
- The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
LG Chem
ABB
GS Yuasa Corporation
Samsung SDI
General Electric Company
SaftGroupe S.A
Tesla, Inc
Evapco, Inc
Calmac
Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc
BYD Company Limited
Hitachi, Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
- Research objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Energy Storage Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
– To understand the structure of Energy Storage Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Energy Storage Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Energy Storage Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the size of Energy Storage Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
