Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2018 Key Players – Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Kaspersky Lab, Symantec

ICS are system devices and command network designed to monitor industrial processes. The ICS family includes PLC, SCADA, DCS, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and other control configurations. Initially, ICS operated on isolated networks, running on proprietary protocols with custom software. Hence, the exposure of these systems to cyber threats was limited.

The analysts forecast the global industrial control systems (ICS) security market to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial control systems (ICS) security market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we consider revenue generated from sales and aftermarket services of industrial control systems security solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/605455-global-industrial-control-systems-security-market-2016-2020

The report, Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cisco Systems

• Fortinet

• Kaspersky Lab

• Symantec

Other prominent vendors

• Booz Allen Hamilton

• Brocade Communications Systems

• Citrix Systems

• Computer Science Corporation

• EMC

• F-Secure

• IBM

• L-3 Communications

• Trend Micro

Market driver

• Increasing smart grid deployments in power sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of enforceable security laws

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in buffer overflow vulnerabilities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/605455-global-industrial-control-systems-security-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

• Other prominent vendors

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global ICS security market in power industry

• Global ICS security market in oil and gas industry

• Global ICS security market in water and wastewater industry

• Global ICS security market in chemical industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• ICS security market in Americas

• ICS security market in EMEA

• ICS security market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competition overview

• Competition analysis

• Cisco

• Fortinet

• Kaspersky Labs

• Symantec

• Competition financials

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com