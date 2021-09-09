GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS SECURITY MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS – CISCO SYSTEMS, FORTINET, KASPERSKY LAB, SYMANTEC
ICS are system devices and command network designed to monitor industrial processes. The ICS family includes PLC, SCADA, DCS, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and other control configurations. Initially, ICS operated on isolated networks, running on proprietary protocols with custom software. Hence, the exposure of these systems to cyber threats was limited.
The analysts forecast the global industrial control systems (ICS) security market to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial control systems (ICS) security market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, we consider revenue generated from sales and aftermarket services of industrial control systems security solutions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Fortinet
• Kaspersky Lab
• Symantec
Other prominent vendors
• Booz Allen Hamilton
• Brocade Communications Systems
• Citrix Systems
• Computer Science Corporation
• EMC
• F-Secure
• IBM
• L-3 Communications
• Trend Micro
Market driver
• Increasing smart grid deployments in power sector
Market challenge
• Lack of enforceable security laws
Market trend
• Rise in buffer overflow vulnerabilities
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
• Other prominent vendors
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global ICS security market in power industry
• Global ICS security market in oil and gas industry
• Global ICS security market in water and wastewater industry
• Global ICS security market in chemical industry
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• ICS security market in Americas
• ICS security market in EMEA
• ICS security market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competition overview
• Competition analysis
• Cisco
• Fortinet
• Kaspersky Labs
• Symantec
• Competition financials
..…..Continued
