Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Global IoT in Smart Farming Market: Industry Overview, Trends, Drivers, Applications, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Policies, Size, Scope, Types, Applications, Technology and Outlook to 2022

GIVE US A TRY

Global IoT in Smart Farming Market: Industry Overview, Trends, Drivers, Applications, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Policies, Size, Scope, Types, Applications, Technology and Outlook to 2022

0
Press Release

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the IoT in Smart Farming industry has also
suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four
years, IoT in Smart Farming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of
20.39% from 980 million $ in 2014 to 1710 million $ in 2017, analysts believe
that in the next few years, IoT in Smart Farming market size will be further expanded, we
expect that by 2022, The market size of the IoT in Smart Farming will reach 3620 million $.

Request us for the Sample Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/BnF/QBI-BIS-BnF-74426

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit,
interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the
competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which
shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc.
cover different segment market size.

Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players. 

  • Section 1: Free——Definition 
  • Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Major Player Detail
    Cisco
    IBM
    KaaIoT Technologies
    Oracle
    Trimble
    Virtus Nutrition
    John Deere
    Precision Planting
    Accenture
    AGCO
    Auroras
    CEMA
    DigiReach
    Libelium
    Link Labs
    Mouser Electronics
    Postscapes
    Pycno
    SemiosBio Technologies
    Senix
    Senseye
    Sensolus
    SmartFarming
    Softweb Solutions
    Solution Analysts
    Topcon Positioning Systems
  • Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

  • Section (5 6): 500 USD—— 

—Product Type Segmentation
Hardware
Software
Services

Industry Segmentation
Water supply management
Precision agriculture
Integrated pest management/control (IPM/C)

Purchase this Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/BnF/QBI-BIS-BnF-74426/

  • Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022) 
  • Section 8: 300 USD—— Type Detail 
  • Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer 
  • Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure 
  • Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion 
Post Views: 277

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

© 2021 Market Mirror