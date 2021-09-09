Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Prefabricated Buildings Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

Prefabricated buildings are constructed using prefabrication structures and components. These components are factory built and are later transported on-site to be assembled into a building. This saves the construction time and, thus gaining popularity across applications such as industrial construction, commercial construction, and residential construction. It includes frames, modular structures, or assembly of parts and components that are used in the construction industry. It is a method of construction in which the components of any building or structure are fabricated, in a specific manufacturing facility and are then installed at the construction site. Various types of materials used for manufacturing of prefabricated systems are wooden panels, metal panels, composites, plastics, glass, and other reinforced plastics. The market is driven by the growing demand in the construction sector for residential development in emerging economies.

Construction companies are finding that prefabricated construction not only helps reduce waste of construction materials during building projects, but also incorporates technologies that automatically lower the energy consumption in the buildings once they are in use. Moreover, governments across regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. The government of India announced several major initiatives to boost the construction industry in the country. Some of them are the passage of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, the amendment to the Benami Transactions Act, 100% deduction in profits for affordable housing construction, change in arbitration norms for construction companies, and others.

Key Players

Red Sea Housing Services, Algeco Scotsman, Butler Manufacturing Company, Champion Home Builders, Inc., Astron Buildings, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Lindal Cedar Homes, Inc., Ritz-Craft Corporation, Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., Par-Kut International Inc., United Partition Systems Inc., and others.

Objective of Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

Target Audience

Key Findings

> Global Prefabricated Buildings market is expected to reach USD 135,945.6 million by 2023

> By product, Panel System dominates the global prefabricated buildings market with share of 33.21% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 5.80% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By module type, Bathroom pods accounted for market value of USD 23,877.2 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

> By application, Commercial segment dominates the global prefabricated buildings market with share of 38.46% in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 5.91% CAGR during the forecast period

> Geographically, Asia Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share in global prefabricated buildings market with a CAGR of 5.81%

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Estimation and Forecast

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the prefabricated construction. Increase in industrialization and population in the countries such as China, Indonesia, and India, and high demand for construction, drive the market, here. Increased government investments in infrastructure, has further growth potential for precast construction market in these countries.

The report also covers country level analysis of:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

