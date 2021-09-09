Global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are underwater robots that are connected to an operator through a series of cables that transmit command and control signals to and from the underwater vehicle and the operator, allowing for the remote navigation of the vehicle. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application in military and defense, scientific research, oil and gas operations. ROVs are equipped cameras, high-frequency image sonar, and lights, which allow the operator to drive the equipment. Additionally, a manipulator, cutting arm, water sampler, and other instruments that measure water temperature and clarity may also be used.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31776

Factors such as the increasing demand for ROVs in the oil & gas industry and rising military spending on enhancing maritime security have led to a growing demand for ROVs. However, the high cost of ROVs as compared to divers in shallow water applications and lack of trained ROV pilots could restrain market growth to a certain extent. The growing need for situational awareness in naval warfare and the advent of 3D printing technology offer promising growth opportunities to market players.

Regional Analysis

North America was the largest market for ROVs in 2017. The US is the largest developer, operator, consumer, and exporter of ROVs, globally, which is expected to support the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, significant investments in scientific research and naval forces will lead to an increased demand for ROVs in the US in the coming years. Therefore, it is estimated that the market for ROVs in North America will be the largest, registering a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. In Europe, Russia, the UK, and Norway have vast oil & gas reserves, especially in offshore areas. Moreover, the security risks of offshore activities create a need for ROVs, specifically in search and rescue operations. These countries are spending heavily on underwater vehicles to strengthen their security and for oil and rig activities. Therefore, the European market for ROVs is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Key Players

DeepOcean AS (Netherlands), DOF ASA (Norway), Sapura Energy Berhad (Malaysia), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Helix Energy Solutions Group (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Fugro (Netherlands), Subsea 7 (UK), and TechnipFMC PLC (UK). Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Subsea 7 (UK), Fugro (Netherlands), DOF ASA (Norway), and Helix Energy Solutions Group (US).

Objective of the Global Remotely Operated Vehicles Market Report – Forecast to 2023

> To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on platform, application, material type, technology, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

UUV Manufacturers

UUV Dealers

Sub-component Manufacturers

Technology Support Providers

Key Findings

> The global remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented by platform into industry, system component, and vehicle type.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of industry into oil and gas application, military and defense, scientific research, and others. The military and defense segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.43% during the forecast period.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of system component into electronics and control systems, frame & propulsion, camera and lighting systems, and others. The electronics and control systems segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.57% during the forecast period.

> The remotely operated vehicle market in this report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type into observation vehicle, work class vehicle, and towed and bottom-crawling vehicle. The work class vehicle segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period.

> North America would dominate the remotely operated vehicle market by 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 898.5 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

Russia

UK

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Israel

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31776

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]