Global Service Procurement Market: Industry Analysis, Scope, Share, Size, Applications, Trends, Emerging Countries, Major Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Types, Technology, Segmentation and Forecast by 2022

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Service Procurement industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Service Procurement market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 12.26% from 410 million $ in 2014 to 580 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few

years, Service Procurement market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Service Procurement will reach 1010 million $. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Sap Fieldglass

Beeline

Dcr Workforce

Pro Unlimited

Peoplefluent

Provade

Upwork

Field Nation

Workmarket

Superior Group

Enlighta

Pixid

Key Innovators

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Type Segmentation (Contingent Workforce Management, Freelancer Management, Statement Of Work Procurement, Services Governance And Master Service Agreement M, Analytics And Reporting)

Industry Segmentation (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecom And It, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Government)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

