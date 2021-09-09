Global Service Robotics Market Is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 14.54% in the Forecasted Period of 2016-2024

The global service robotics market is expected to grow from USD 11,672.68 million 2017 to USD 30,192.68 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.54%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global service robotics market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global service robotics market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Operating Environment

1. Aerial

2. Ground Based

3. Marine

Based on Application

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Agriculture

3. Automotive & Transportation

4. Chemicals & Advanced Material

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Education

7. Energy & Utilities

8. Food & Beverage

9. Media & Entertainment

10. Semiconductor & Electronics

11. Telecommunication

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Company Usability Profiles:

The service robotics market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Adept Technology, Inc.

2. Aethon Inc.

3. Bluefin Robotics

4. DJI

5. Delaval International AB

6. ECA Group

7. Geckosystems Intl. Corp.

8. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

9. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

10. Irobot Corporation

11. Kongsberg Maritime as

12. Kuka AG

13. Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

14. Northrop Grumman Corporation

15. Parrot SA

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

