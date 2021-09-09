Healthcare Information Exchange Market Analysis, Global Trends, Industry Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) is transmission of healthcare information electronically among healthcare professionals, healthcare information organizations, and government agencies within a region according to national standards.

With the growing demand for data exchange, the healthcare information exchange market is expected to accelerate at a rapid, during the forecast years. Other factors, such as government support in creating infrastructure for data exchange, and rising investment from government, private institutions and individuals, are driving the growth of the healthcare information exchange market.

Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Healthcare Information Exchange will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Healthcare Information Exchange market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Information Exchange market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Centralized /Consolidated Models

Decentralized / Federated Models

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare Provider (Hospitals, Care Provider)

Public Health Agency

Medical Research Institution

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Allscripts

Cerner

OpenText

Epic Systems

Infor

Medicity

NextGen

Optum

Orion Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

