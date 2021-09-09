Heavy Duty Telehandler Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Reportocean.com “Global Heavy Duty Telehandler Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

A telehandler, also known as telescopic handler, is a machine used for lifting of loads in construction, agriculture, logistics, and other industries. The machine is also useful in material handling, digging trenches and undergrounds mine baskets. It is a hybrid of a crane and a forklift.

Telehandlers can be used to complete a wide array of complex tasks, they are now being viewed as versatile tool carriers that can be utilized in all types of construction and other activities. The increasing utilization of telehandlers in various end-user applications, such as commercial, agriculture, general construction, road and bridge, and oil and gas, will result in this market’s strong growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of hybrid telehandlers will be one of the major trends gaining traction in the telehandlers market for the construction industry in the coming years. The fluctuation in fuel prices is prompting manufacturers to look for alternatives such as hybrid telehandlers and electric telehandlers.

Infrastructure development has a direct impact on various sectors of the economy. The need for better infrastructure leads to high demand for telehandlers, as they can be useful in a wide range of construction activities. Massive spending on infrastructure construction projects, mining activities, and growth in industrial activity have made a positive impact on the Heavy Duty Telehandler market. The construction industries in emerging markets are forecast to continue to grow at a much faster rate than the advanced economies and it will drive Heavy Duty Telehandler Market.

Global Heavy Duty Telehandler has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that Heavy Duty Telehandler Market are about to grow at a rapid pace, moreover, the speedy rising construction & mining activities has also been a growth momentum which means more demand for these industrial equipment and in turn for heavy duty Telehandler market. The global heavy duty telehandler market has been segmented based on capacity, application and region. On the basis of capacity, 5 to 10 ton accounted for the largest market share of 51.9% in 2015, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. Based on application, construction accounted for the largest market share of 47.80% in 2015, with a market value of USD 1,515.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Manitou Group (France), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (UK), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Terex Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Neuson Group (Germany), Linamar Corporation (Canada), Haulotte Group (France), Oshkosh Corporation (U.S.), DIECI S.R.L. (Italy), Eazi Group Ltd. (South Africa) and others.

Key Findings

> Global heavy duty telehandler market is expected to reach USD 3,874.4 million by 2023.

> By Capacity, 5 to 10 tons segment dominate the global Heavy Duty Telehandler market with share of 51.90% in 2015, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 3.29% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By Application, Construction segment dominate the global heavy duty telehandler market with share of 47.80% in 2015, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at 3.29% CAGR during the forecast period.

> Geographically, Europe region has been projected to have the largest market share in global Heavy Duty Telehandler market followed by North America.

Regional and Country Analysis of global heavy duty telehandler market Estimation and Forecast

The construction industry is the largest user of telehandlers, therefore, the growth of this industry has a direct impact on the telehandlers market. Also, major economies in the region are planning to invest heavily in constructional activities, which in turn, will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing focus towards constructional activities by the hospitality sector will also spur the growth of the market in this region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of the Europe

> Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

