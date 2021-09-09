HVAC 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC system design is a subdiscipline of mechanical engineering, based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. “Refrigeration” is sometimes added to the field’s abbreviation, as HVAC&R or HVACR or “ventilation” is dropped, as in HACR (as in the designation of HACR-rated circuit breakers).

The two main systems that are applicable for heating purposes: furnace-based and boiler-based systems. Furnace-based technology is prominent in the North American and APAC markets, whereas boiler-based systems dominate the European market.

The major advantage of boiler-based systems is the that they are based on radiant or convection heat, which provides steady heat with good temperature consistency. Moreover, advanced controls in terms of technology, easy maintenance and longer durability of the condensing boilers are other advantages that are expected to propel growth in the global HVAC market during the forecast period.