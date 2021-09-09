Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market Value, Growth, application, competition and growth opportunities till 2022

Overview:

The global intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market is studied in detail in the new report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The historical growth trajectory of the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market is studied in terms of the market’s leading growth drivers and restraints in order to understand the effect of the major driving factors on the market. The key players operating in the intra-cranial pressure monitor market and the leading segments dominating the ICP monitor market are also given a thorough lookover to determine the leaders within the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market and the direction the market is heading to in the coming years.

The global intra-cranial pressure monitor market has been driven by the growing demand for intra-cranial pressure monitoring in cases of brain hemorrhage and traumatic injuries. The steady technological development in this field has allowed doctors to manage and regulate the patient’s condition even in cases with high amounts of damage. This is likely to be a major driver for the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period, as a sophisticated technological framework is needed for ensuring continuous and accurate depiction of the patient’s condition in possible cases of neural damage. Increasing awareness about neural damage is likely to be a major driver for the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period.

The growing use of intra-cranial pressure monitors for treating and managing depression, sleep disorders, and other psychological conditions is also likely to be a major driver for the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market due to the growing prevalence of these conditions. The urban demographic, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., the UK, and France, has seen a steady rise in the prevalence of depression and sleeping disorders over the last few decades along with rising urbanization and industrialization. Intra-cranial pressure monitors can be used to gauge the intensity of the condition and to determine the amount of physical damage caused to the neural network by the disorder. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period, as the prevalence of depression and other psychological conditions is also high in East Asian countries such as China and Japan, which could emerge as key regional markets within the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market is segmented on the basis of technique, method, application, and region.

Based on technique, the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive ICP monitoring.

Based on methods used in screening, the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market is classified into intra-ventricular catheter, subdural screw, and epidural sensor.

On the basis of application, the intra-cranial pressure monitor market is segmented into traumatic brain injury, intra-cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global intra-cranial pressure monitor market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is likely to be the major regional segment of the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of neural damage, depression, and sleep disorders in the U.S. and the increasing availability of advanced equipment to treat the same. The growing commercial viability of intra-cranial pressure monitors in the U.S. is likely to remain the major driver for the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period. The U.S. is likely to remain the largest country-level market within the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of depression and sleep disorders among the urban population in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global intra-cranial pressure monitor market include Covidien plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Codman & Shurtleff Inc., Vittamed, Raumedic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Compumedics Limited.

Industry Updates:

In May 2018, Branchpoint Technologies announced that its AURA ICP monitoring system had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA.

