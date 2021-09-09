IT SPENDING FOR SMART HOMES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
A smart home system will control lighting, climate, entertainment systems, and appliances. It may also include home security such as access control and alarm systems. When connected with the Internet, home devices are an important constituent of the Internet of Things.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the IT Spending for Smart Homes market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending for Smart Homes market by product type and applications/end industries.
The user interface for control of the system uses either wall-mounted terminals, tablet or desktop computers, a mobile phone application, or a Web interface, that may also be accessible off-site through the Internet. While there are many competing vendors, there are very few worldwide accepted industry standards and the smart home space is heavily fragmented.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Cisco
Honeywell
Intel
Schneider Electric
Verizon Communications
Accenture
Alcatel Lucent
Amazon Web Services
ARM Holdings
Dell
Ericsson
GE
Google
Huawei
Infosys
Microsoft
Oracle
Qualcomm
Telefonica
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
IT services
Hardware
Software
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Home Security
Entertaiment System
Appliance Control
Home Robots
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Spending for Smart Homes
1.2 Classification of IT Spending for Smart Homes by Types
1.2.1 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 IT services
1.2.4 Hardware
1.2.5 Software
1.3 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Home Security
1.3.3 Entertaiment System
1.3.4 Appliance Control
1.3.5 Home Robots
1.4 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Spending for Smart Homes Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Spending for Smart Homes Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Spending for Smart Homes Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Spending for Smart Homes Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Spending for Smart Homes Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of IT Spending for Smart Homes (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Cisco
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Cisco IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Honeywell
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Honeywell IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Intel
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Intel IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Schneider Electric
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Schneider Electric IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Verizon Communications
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Verizon Communications IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Accenture
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Accenture IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Alcatel Lucent
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 IT Spending for Smart Homes Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Alcatel Lucent IT Spending for Smart Homes Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
