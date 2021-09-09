Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease Market Share Overview, Global Demand Analysis, Growth Factors, Top leaders, Challenges and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Legg-Calve-Perthes is a disease which occurs when the blood supply to the femoral head (upper end of the thigh bone) which fits in the hip socket temporarily stops to flow. As an outcome, the femoral head is no longer round and does not move smoothly in the hip socket, resulting in hip pain and constrained leg movements. Individuals suffering from the disease go on developing a painful joint disorder called as hip osteoarthritis at an early age. Rising frequencies of hip osteoarthritis due to the increasing number of elderly population and increase in health care expenditure are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The side effects of the treatment and strict monitoring policies for management of drugs will hamper the market growth.

Key players

Some of the key players are

BASF

Albemarle

Sunline

IOLCP

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Reddy’s

DePuy Synthes

Prime Medical

Zimmer

Biomet Holdings

3M Healthcare

Össur Hf

DJO

Stryker Corporation

Segmentation

The global legg-calve-perthes disease treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, age group, and end-users.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as non-surgical and surgical methods. The non-surgical method is segmented in to anti-inflammatory medications, casting and bracing, crutches, and others. Casting and bracing is further segmented into newington brace, toronto orthosis, scottish rite orthosis, broomstick plasters, and birmingham orthosis.

On the basis of application, the market has been classified as hip fracture, hip dislocation, osteoarthritis, and congenital dysplasia of the hip.

On the basis of age group, the market has been classified as 4 to 6 years, 6 to 11 years, 12 to 19 years, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The North American region holds the largest share of the market. The change in lifestyle and availability of advanced medical technologies help the market to grow. Healthcare insurance policies are the most important factor that contributes for the growth of the market in this region.

The European market is determined by fluctuating government policies to support drug manufacturers to develop advanced treatment options. The changing policies are likely to fuel the revenue growth of the market. The European market accounts to hold the second largest share of the market due to rising patient population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. Factors such as huge patient base population and presence of developing economies and medical tourism help to boost the market. Beneficial government strategies and rise in healthcare expenditure also fuel the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Intended Audience

Advanced Surgical Trainees

Governmental Agency

Educational Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Research Institutes and Academic Centers

Market Research and Consulting

