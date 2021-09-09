Medical Imaging Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2018 To 2026

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Medical Imaging Software Market 2026″, which gives insights into Medical Imaging Software in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Technological advancement in imaging system, growing investments by leading market players in medical imaging market, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased demand of diagnostic devices and the rise in demand for computer-aided diagnosis have collaboratively contributed to the growth of medical imaging software market. Medical imaging software aid in forming the exact pictorial representation of the scans, which eases medical investigation and diagnostic proceedings. As suitable imaging software’s helps in advancement of patient care and eases out operation procedurals.

Leading Players:

Agfa Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Infosys Limited Hologic, Esaote SpA, Philips Healthcare, Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and others.

By Image Type

2D Imaging

3D Imaging

4D Imaging

By Application

Radiography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Positron Emission Tomography

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Echocardiography

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Scope

The report presents the brief overview of Medical Imaging Software Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries

The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones

Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio

The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects

Latest company statement

Latest news and deals relating to the Medical Imaging Software products

Research methodology

The following research methods were used in this report:

Desk study

A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains

Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service

Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.

Reasons to Buy

The report provides information about technology solutions needed for the implementation of Medical Imaging Software projects, and allows readers to make effective business decisions

The report helps readers to strengthen strategic framework by understanding the business benefits to be achieved through Medical Imaging Software solutions

The report highlights projected investment on Medical Imaging Software over the next two years. This will help organizations to allocate budget towards Medical Imaging Software implementation and business expansion

The report helps executives plan their adoption of Medical Imaging Software by providing expected timeframes for implementation

