Mobile Robotics Market to Expand with a CAGR of 10.6%

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Mobile Robotics Market (Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023”, the global mobile robotics market was valued at US$ 7.78 Bn and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2023.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57968

Market Insights:

Mobile robot refers to an automatic machine, capable of performing various tasks assigned, that has mobility feature. With the ongoing technological advancements, the mobile robotic systems are estimated to become as good as assistants for humans across various tasks and activities. These robots are capable of operating/assisting in kitchen appliances, water plants and several other domestic tasks. Over the period of time, mobile robots have found application across various industrial sectors including logistics and warehouses, painting and depainting, inspection, automotive industry, and others. Apart from the industrial sector, mobile robots are used in service sector for applications including defense, healthcare, domestic/residential and other field applications.

The mobile robotics market is highly driven by the overall rising adoption of automation solutions across various application sector. Another major factor bolstering the market growth is the wide adoption of automated guided vehicles across different industry verticals for logistics purpose. Similarly, the mobile robotics market is strongly driven by the high demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the defense and homeland security. UAVs are increasingly being used for surveillance and monitoring in the defense sector and hence the segment is estimated to continue witnessing strong growth during the forecast period, globally.

Download Free brochure of research report with TOC and Figures @ https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57968

Competitive Insights:

The global mobile robotics market is highly competitive in nature with market players focusing on establishing presence across different products in the market. The mobile robotics market is highly technology driven making the overall market competitive in nature. National governments are among the largest consumers for mobile robots. Thus, major mobile robot manufacturers have focus on acquiring government contracts for providing defense related mobile robots. One of the major strategies is to lower the prices so as to acquire larger customer base.

The threat of new entrants in the market is relatively low, mainly due to higher initial investment and R&D capabilities required. Nevertheless, governments of various countries such as U.S., Japan and other European countries are encouraging new entrants in the market. This may significantly accelerate the market competition in the coming years. Thus, the existing companies focus on delivering advanced mobile robots capable of performing multiple tasks.

Key Trends:

Integration of mobile robots with other smart products such as smart appliances and smartphones

Focus on research and development

Emphasis on government contracts; expansion across different applications

Decline in the overall prices of mobile robots

Acquisition and mergers for expanding product portfolio and geographical presence

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/mobile-robotics-market

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Blog : http://www.industryanalysisnews.com/

Contact:

Credence Research Inc

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

E-mail: [email protected]

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: https://www.credenceresearch.com